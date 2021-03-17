Police: Woman’s ex-husband shoots, kills her parents in LaSalle County

SHERIDAN, Ill. (WEEK) — Two people are dead and a man is in custody after a manhunt in LaSalle County.

The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call for a man trying to break into their home in the 800 block of W. Church St. Tuesday night in Sheridan, Illinois.

When police arrived on scene, the suspect had left the scene on foot, leaving his vehicle at the home.

The caller told police she believed the suspect was her ex-husband. The caller also told police she tried to call her parents after the suspect left the area, but no one answered the phone.

Authorities went to the caller’s parents house and found both victim’s inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Both the man and woman were pronounced dead on scene.

The suspect, later identified as Donald A. Fredres, 37, was found walking in a field south of Sheridan hours later.

Fredres was taken into custody with no further incident, according to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office.

No charges against Fredres have been announced at this time. The sheriff’s office did say Fredres did not have a record prior to the arrest.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

