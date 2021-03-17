Advertisement

Knock Out Parkinson’s looks to help patients in their recovery and fight back

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - 1.2 million Americans live with Parkinson’s Disease. One local non profit organization is looking to help patients in their recovery by fighting back against the illness.

Knock Out Parkinson’s Inc. gives patients the chance to take part in a non-contact boxing fitness class designed to improve their well being. Organizers say it benefits them not only by doing the exercises but it keeps them socially active and keeps their mind sharp.

The group meets at Core Combat in Loves Park each week as National Parkinson’s Month approaches. The group is looking for help to continue its services by clicking the link above.

Tommy Woodruff is the owner of Core Combat Sports and says, “We want to help other people. If they want to be around a group of like-minded individuals, a support system on the sideline, and coaches who care, if you ever want to be a part of that, we want them to come on in and give us a call.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Body identified as Brandon Cuddy, who has been missing since Dec.
Body of missing Byron man found in Sterling marina
Mass shooting on Chicago's South Side.
2 dead and 13 injured after mass shooting on Chicago’s South Side
Crash
Vehicle crash sends 15-year-old skateboarder to Rockford hospital
Garage fire destroys home in Winnebago.
Garage fire destroys home in Winnebago

Latest News

Rose Gagnon embraces her great-grandchildren after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer...
Viral hug machine ditched by Gagnon family for warmer embrace
The renovations of the 5,000 square foot facility took five years to complete.
Sikh Temple in Rockford celebrates renovations
Bird Watching
Bird watching season underway in the Stateline
Rockford airport signs partnership with German airport in cargo deal