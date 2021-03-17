Knock Out Parkinson’s looks to help patients in their recovery and fight back

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - 1.2 million Americans live with Parkinson’s Disease. One local non profit organization is looking to help patients in their recovery by fighting back against the illness.

Knock Out Parkinson’s Inc. gives patients the chance to take part in a non-contact boxing fitness class designed to improve their well being. Organizers say it benefits them not only by doing the exercises but it keeps them socially active and keeps their mind sharp.

The group meets at Core Combat in Loves Park each week as National Parkinson’s Month approaches. The group is looking for help to continue its services by clicking the link above.

Tommy Woodruff is the owner of Core Combat Sports and says, “We want to help other people. If they want to be around a group of like-minded individuals, a support system on the sideline, and coaches who care, if you ever want to be a part of that, we want them to come on in and give us a call.”

