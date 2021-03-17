Forreston Fire Protection District breaks in new truck

FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Forreston Fire Protection District has acquired a new 2020 Alexis Pumper/Engine and have placed it in service. The truck was purchased as a demo from Alexis Fire Equipment and the cost will be partially offset by the previous sale of the 2005 Peterbilt fire engine that it is replacing.

The new Engine 5901 features a 1000 gallon tank, 2000 gallon per minute pump, and the SAM (Scene Apparatus Management) Control System with wireless tablet. All specifications can be found on the department website.

This new apparatus allows FFPD to continue to serve its community as best as possible by making the sometimes difficult task of providing life saving water for a fire scene, a a lot easier to manage. FFPD firefighters have already been training on this truck and have enjoyed the ease of the new SAM system. FFPD hopes to host a public viewing soon when the weather and local health precautions allow.

