Dogs rescued from Winnebago fire to be put up for adoption

All are doing well with couple being monitored for secondary effects to smoke inhalation.
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly a dozen dogs are looking for a new home after being rescued from a fire in rural Winnebago Monday.

The Win-Bur-Sew Fire Protection District provided an update on its Facebook page, saying it is working with Winnebago County Animal Services to find 11 dogs a new home.

The fire department responded to the 8100 block of W. State Road Monday morning for a garage fire that spread to a home. Officials found nearly a dozen dogs tied up outside the home, and had to be rescued by firefighters at the scene.

Win-Bur-Sew officials said currently 11 pit bull type dogs (10 female and 1 male) from Monday’s fire incident are at the shelter. All are doing well with couple being monitored for secondary effects to smoke inhalation. One dog’s eyes being treated for smoke exposure/irritation.

The owner has relinquished ownership of the dogs and they will start becoming available for adoption Friday, March 19. Animal Services will be spaying/neutering 2-3 dogs a day, after which they will be available for adoption. The vets were getting the dogs updated on their yearly shots as well.

If anyone is interested in adopting and/or wants more information contact:

Amber Pinnon at WCAS by calling 815-319-4127.

For more information on adoption requirements, visit the Winnebago County Animal Services website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

