Bird watching season underway in the Stateline

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - As the weather warms up, many birds are making their way back up to the Stateline from the south and it’s a perfect time to get out to your local forest preserve and do some bird watching.

The Boone County Conservation District gave 23 News a mini bird watching tour along with some tips for future bird watchers. Buying a physical tour book, getting a pair of binoculars and simply looking up can lead you to find all sorts of bird species both native and foreign to our area.

Bird watching tour guide Joel Neylon says anyone with a camera phone and a love for the outdoors can come out to walk the trails. However, he urges people to stay on the path out of respect to nature. Neylon says, “One of the biggest, most important reasons to stay on the trails, is it means your not walking through prairies, woodlands, where many species of birds and animals nest on the ground. A lot of people don’t realize that, people think that birds nest up in trees and little boxes. No, a lot of them nest right on the ground.”

Neylon says a great thing a bird watcher or any nature enthusiast can do is give back to the land that has given so much to all of us by keeping the land clear, volunteering your time or making a donation.

