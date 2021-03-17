Aquin girls volleyball opens season with win against Forreston

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Now that the winter season is done, athletes are quickly having to transition to their next sport. Aquin had three of its basketball players get in the bare minimum of practice hours needed to get on the volleyball court Monday night.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Forreston 25-16, 25-18 to pick up a straight sets win in the season opener. It was also the first victory for new head coach Korissa Blasing.

Aquin was led by Lucy Arndt with six kills, while Megan Holder had 17 assists. One of those senior basketball players making the switch now to volleyball is Addie DeMichele. She finished with 16 assists and a service ace.

“After being really upset and thinking we wer’ent going to get to play this was awesome just being able to have one last season for the senior girls and the rest of the girls to has been amazing,” explained DeMichele. “We know there’s not playoffs but we’re excited because we think this could be a good year and we just want to build up for the next years to come for Aquin.”

