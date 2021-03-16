WNIT releases 32-team bracket, local talent on display in Rockford Region
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A couple of former high school standouts from the Stateline will make their return to the Rockford area this weekend for the Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
The WNIT released its 32-team bracket Monday evening. Boylan grad Peyton Kennedy and Saint Louis will take on DePaul Friday at 5 p.m., while Harlem grad McKaela Schmelzer and U.W. Milwaukee faces Drake in the opening round night cap at 8. Rockford is one of four Regions to host an 8-team bracket, with the Region champion moving on to the Final Four in Memphis.
Milwaukee will make its third appearance in the postseason WNIT and first time since the 2015-16 season. Saint Louis will play in the WNIT for the fifth time overall and first time since 2018.
The Billikens and Panthers will be joined by Northern Iowa, Dayton, Creighton, and Bowling Green to round out the 8-team region. All games will be played at the UW Health Sports Factory in downtown Rockford.
Round 1 - Friday, March 19
Northern Iowa (14-12) vs. Dayton (14-3), 11 a.m.
Creighton (9-11) vs. Bowling Green (20-6), 2 p.m.
Saint Louis (12-4) vs. DePaul (14-8), 5 p.m.
Milwaukee (19-7) vs. Drake (16-11), 8 p.m.
Round 2 - Saturday, March 20
Consolation: Losers Game 1 and 2 - 11 a.m.
Consolation: Losers Game 3 and 4 - 2 p.m.
Championship Semifinal: Winners Game 1 and 2 - 5 p.m.
Championship Semifinal: Winners Game 3 and 4 - 8 p.m.
Round 3 - Monday, March 22
Consolation Final: 4 p.m. Championship Final - 7 p.m
