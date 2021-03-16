Advertisement

WNIT releases 32-team bracket, local talent on display in Rockford Region

The WNIT released its 32-team postseason bracket on Monday.
The WNIT released its 32-team postseason bracket on Monday.(WIFR)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A couple of former high school standouts from the Stateline will make their return to the Rockford area this weekend for the Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The WNIT released its 32-team bracket Monday evening. Boylan grad Peyton Kennedy and Saint Louis will take on DePaul Friday at 5 p.m., while Harlem grad McKaela Schmelzer and U.W. Milwaukee faces Drake in the opening round night cap at 8. Rockford is one of four Regions to host an 8-team bracket, with the Region champion moving on to the Final Four in Memphis.

Milwaukee will make its third appearance in the postseason WNIT and first time since the 2015-16 season. Saint Louis will play in the WNIT for the fifth time overall and first time since 2018.

The Billikens and Panthers will be joined by Northern Iowa, Dayton, Creighton, and Bowling Green to round out the 8-team region. All games will be played at the UW Health Sports Factory in downtown Rockford.

Round 1 - Friday, March 19

Northern Iowa (14-12) vs. Dayton (14-3), 11 a.m.

Creighton (9-11) vs. Bowling Green (20-6), 2 p.m.

Saint Louis (12-4) vs. DePaul (14-8), 5 p.m.

Milwaukee (19-7) vs. Drake (16-11), 8 p.m.

Round 2 - Saturday, March 20

Consolation: Losers Game 1 and 2 - 11 a.m.

Consolation: Losers Game 3 and 4 - 2 p.m.

Championship Semifinal: Winners Game 1 and 2 - 5 p.m.

Championship Semifinal: Winners Game 3 and 4 - 8 p.m.

Round 3 - Monday, March 22

Consolation Final: 4 p.m. Championship Final - 7 p.m

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body identified as Brandon Cuddy, who has been missing since Dec.
Body of missing Byron man found in Sterling marina
There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday...
Body found in Sterling marina Saturday afternoon
Rockford Police are investigating a traffic crash in the 3400 block of Auburn St Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle on Auburn in Rockford
Dead fish in Rockford ponds
Thousands of fish die in Rockford
A mixed bag of precipitation including snow is on the way Monday
FIRST ALERT: Warm streak to come to a halt Monday as a wintry mess moves in

Latest News

Hononegah grad Jordan King begins her second season as the starting point guard at Marquette.
Jordan King, Marquette earn No. 10 seed in NCAA Women’s Tournament
Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu celebrates as he cuts the net after Illinois defeated Ohio State in...
Illinois lands top seed in Midwest, Wisconsin #9 in South
Illinois's Kofi Cockburn dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
No. 3 Illinois beats No. 9 Ohio State to take Big Ten title
Belvidere North brought home another state trophy at this year's virtual state meet. The Blue...
Belvidere North cheer takes home second at virtual state meet