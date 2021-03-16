Winter storm heading out, another system to watch midweek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A quick shot of heavy, wet snow is now, for the most part, behind us, but not until after making travel quite treacherous for a time Monday. Pockets of flurries and light snow showers continue to show up on the radar early Monday evening, and there are hints suggested by our high-resolution computer models that snow may not be entirely finished, but close.

Most snow should be north and east of I-90 by 9:00pm (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We should see the last flakes fall no later than Midnight, though that doesn’t mean our troubles are done entirely. It’s possible that spotty freezing drizzle may still occur at times, especially outside of the City of Rockford, where air and ground temperatures are likely to be colder.

One or two flurries will be all that's on the radar come Midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Similarly, be sure to exercise caution in your travels Monday evening and overnight, especially if your journeys take you on lesser traveled roadways. Those, along with bridges and overpasses, while wet presently, may ice over if untreated overnight as temperatures fall below the freezing mark.

Quieter times are ahead on Tuesday, though clouds are to be dominant. It’s possible, though far from a guarantee, that a few peeks of sunshine may emerge through the clouds in the afternoon.

While clouds will dominate Tuesday, it's possible we could squeeze out some mixed sun in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Two disturbances are to follow Wednesday into Thursday. The first may bring a brief shot of light rain or freezing rain to the area early in the day Wednesday, though that’s hardly set in stone.

Models suggest a weak disturbance may bring a brief shot of rain or freezing rain early on in the day Wednesday, though that's far from certain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Of more significance will be a much stronger system that takes aim on the region Wednesday night into Thursday. The early read on this system is that precipitation is to come mainly as rain, though it’s not carved in stone just yet. A large shield of showers is to arrive late Wednesday evening into the opening hours of Thursday.

A second strong storm system is to take aim on the region Wednesday night into Thursday. Early indications are this storm is to come as primarily rain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There may be a brief time, especially toward dawn Thursday, where snow may mix in, but for the time being, models continue to suggest a cold rain.

While there may be a brief mix with snow very early Thursday morning, expect a cold rain to fall at the day's onset. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s not really a way to sugar coat Thursday’s forecast. Cold rain with strengthening breezes will continue to give Thursday a miserable feel for most, if not all of the morning, and quite possibly extending well into the afternoon.

Rain will continue for much of the morning Thursday, but should begin to wind down later in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Models are surprisingly consistent at this distance in time in projecting that more than a half inch of water may come from this storm. That’s why we’ll need to remain keenly focused on the track and forecast details with it as it unfolds. Should there be changes suggesting a colder outcome, it could end up being a significant snow producer. We don’t see that as being the case at this stage in the game, but stranger things have happened.

Quieter weather is to close out the workweek Friday, with sunshine’s triumphant return on course. Sun’s expected to dominate into Spring’s opening day Saturday, and for a third straight day Sunday. Temperatures will surge into the 50s by Saturday, and will likely top out in the 60s Sunday and for several days beyond. Trends continue to back the notion that above normal temperatures will continue through much of Spring’s first week.

Spring arrives on Saturday, and springlike temperatures are sure to arrive right on cue. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.