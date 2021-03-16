Advertisement

Wesley Willows to administer more than 300 vaccines to residents

The Postal Shoppe of Edgebrook will also be at Wesley Willows to laminate the residents’ COVID-19 vaccine cards free of charge.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday, March 18, more than 300 residents at Wesley Willows will receive their final shot.

On Wednesday, March 17, more than 100 Peterson Meadows residents will receive their final Pfizer vaccine making them fully vaccinated after a two-week period.

The National Guard will be at both facilities to assist in the process. The Postal Shoppe of Edgebrook will also be at Wesley Willows to laminate the residents’ COVID-19 vaccine cards free of charge.

“At Wesley Willows and Peterson Meadows, ensuring the safety of our residents is at the forefront of every decision we make as we navigate the pandemic. It is each person’s choice to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine and I am grateful to know that so many of our residents are choosing to be vaccinated. We’ve made the best of this past year and are optimistic about the future beyond COVID-19 – for our residents, our staff and our community,” Helen Dittmer, Director of Nursing at Wesley Willows said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Body identified as Brandon Cuddy, who has been missing since Dec.
Body of missing Byron man found in Sterling marina
Mass shooting on Chicago's South Side.
2 dead and 13 injured after mass shooting on Chicago’s South Side
Crash
Vehicle crash sends 15-year-old skateboarder to Rockford hospital
Garage fire destroys home in Winnebago.
Garage fire destroys home in Winnebago

Latest News

BBB
Scammers targeting stimulus money, BBB warns
Arrested
Rockford men arrested on weapons charges
Roscoe Township getting $700K for park, recreational facility projects
IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.
IDPH: 1,997 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths