Wesley Willows to administer more than 300 vaccines to residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday, March 18, more than 300 residents at Wesley Willows will receive their final shot.

On Wednesday, March 17, more than 100 Peterson Meadows residents will receive their final Pfizer vaccine making them fully vaccinated after a two-week period.

The National Guard will be at both facilities to assist in the process. The Postal Shoppe of Edgebrook will also be at Wesley Willows to laminate the residents’ COVID-19 vaccine cards free of charge.

“At Wesley Willows and Peterson Meadows, ensuring the safety of our residents is at the forefront of every decision we make as we navigate the pandemic. It is each person’s choice to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine and I am grateful to know that so many of our residents are choosing to be vaccinated. We’ve made the best of this past year and are optimistic about the future beyond COVID-19 – for our residents, our staff and our community,” Helen Dittmer, Director of Nursing at Wesley Willows said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.