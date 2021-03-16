Stephenson County woman missing, last seen Friday evening

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 37-year-old woman is missing out of Stephenson County after not being seen since Friday evening.

Tamera S. Schap was last heard from Friday evening by her daughter and has not been seen or heard from since. Schap is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs 168 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of Tamera (Tammy) S. Schap. Tamera... Posted by Stephenson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

If anyone has information on Tamera’s whereabouts please contact the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office at 815-235-8252 Ext 7 or Stateline Area Crimestoppers at 1-866-847-7669 or 866-TIPSNOW.

