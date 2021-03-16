Advertisement

Snow Melting and Warmer rest of the Week

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies today with north winds around 5 MPH. Highs will reach the middle 40′s. Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20′s. Dry for most of the day on St. Patrick’s Day with shower chances increasing that evening into Thursday. It becomes windy on Thursday with northeast winds 15 - 25 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Highs in the upper 40′s. Looking great for the weekend.

