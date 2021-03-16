Scammers targeting stimulus money, BBB warns

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Better Business Bureau has a warning as stimulus money becomes available.

Scammers are trying to take your stimulus money, so watch out for an email or a text message asking to click a link to request benefit payments. This is a phishing scam, to get your personal information.

The government will not use social media to contact you and normally the IRS doesn’t call, you’ll just get an email.

There is no processing fee when you get your stimulus money and checks are mailed to you directly or just deposited right into your account.

