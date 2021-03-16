Advertisement

Scammers targeting stimulus money, BBB warns

This is a phishing scam, to get your personal information.
BBB
BBB(KY3)
By CBS
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Better Business Bureau has a warning as stimulus money becomes available.

Scammers are trying to take your stimulus money, so watch out for an email or a text message asking to click a link to request benefit payments. This is a phishing scam, to get your personal information.

The government will not use social media to contact you and normally the IRS doesn’t call, you’ll just get an email.

There is no processing fee when you get your stimulus money and checks are mailed to you directly or just deposited right into your account.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Body identified as Brandon Cuddy, who has been missing since Dec.
Body of missing Byron man found in Sterling marina
Mass shooting on Chicago's South Side.
2 dead and 13 injured after mass shooting on Chicago’s South Side
Crash
Vehicle crash sends 15-year-old skateboarder to Rockford hospital
Garage fire destroys home in Winnebago.
Garage fire destroys home in Winnebago

Latest News

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
Wesley Willows to administer more than 300 vaccines to residents
Arrested
Rockford men arrested on weapons charges
Roscoe Township getting $700K for park, recreational facility projects
IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.
IDPH: 1,997 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths