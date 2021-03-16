Roscoe Township getting $700K for park, recreational facility projects

ROSCOE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker announced more than $24.9 million in state grant funding has been approved for local governments to construct, renovate and improve buildings or purchase land to be used for public access and recreation.

Roscoe Township will get $704,000 for a development project for the construction of an open pavilion and stage with seating, indoor antique farm equipment displays, a vendor area for outdoor events, a farmer’s market area, walking paths and community gardens.

The funding is made available through the Park and Recreational Facility Construction Act grant program, part of the Governor’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.

“Thanks to the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, park and recreational facilities across the state are receiving critical funding to expand and enhance outdoor areas,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Projects being funded through the PARC grants are important investments that will improve communities and allow Illinoisans an opportunity to enjoy their local parks, forest preserves, and recreation facilities.”

The PARC grant program is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

“We are encouraging Illinois residents and visitors to our state to explore more of Illinois and improving and enhancing recreation opportunities in local parks is a real plus for local communities, their citizens and visitors to those communities throughout the state,” IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said.

The PARC grant program provides up to 90 percent of project costs to help build, renovate and improve recreational buildings used by the public or purchase land to be used for public access and recreational purposes, with local governments matching the value of the grants awarded.

