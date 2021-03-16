Advertisement

Rockford WWII vet dies at 100

Kaare Nevdal
Kaare Nevdal(Olson Funeral & Cremation Services)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An 100-year-old WWII veteran from Rockford died at the age of 100 on Saturday.

Kaare Nevdal was born in 1920 and raised in Ytra Arne, Norway. In 1941, after one year of living under the Nazi occupation, he escaped by boat to the Shetland Islands and enlisted in the Royal Norwegian Air Force in exile in London. He served as a gunner and radioman in the Royal Norwegian Air Force for 4 years, flying German submarine bombing missions over the North Sea out of an RNAF air base in the UK.

After WWII, he and his wife Muriel immigrated to Rockford in 1948, and raised three children, Karen, Sandra and Mark. Nevdal’s first job when he came to Rockford was at Ingersoll as a pipefitter and then a draftsman. He sold real estate in the evenings and eventually was employed full time for Lutheran Brotherhood as an insurance salesman.

His family joined Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in 1952, where Nevdal served as chairman of the congregation several times, taught Sunday School and remained a member for the rest of this life. Nevdal was a past president and an active member of the Rockford Kiwanis Club for 56 years.

You can read Nevdal’s obituary here.

