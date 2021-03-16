Rockford Public Library Rockton Centre branch to end in person, curbside pick up service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public Library Rockton Centre Branch will discontinue all in-person and curbside pick-up service on Friday evening.

Located at 3112 N. Rockton Ave., the service will end on Friday, March 19.

Last September, RPL’s Board of Trustees voted to offset financial constraints with a change to the library’s service model including the expansion of digital services, the launch of a mobile library, and in-person service at four brick-and-mortar locations: RPL’s Nordlof Center, the Montague and East Branch libraries, and the Hart Interim Library, according to the Rockford Public Library.

The replacement main library is projected to open in late 2022 or early 2023. At that time, the Hart Interim Library building will be sold. RPL’s Mobile Library, launching service this May, has already scheduled regular stops at the Rockton Avenue Shopping Centre, adjacent to the Rockton Centre Branch.

“We are looking forward to bringing materials, classes, and events to all the customers we served at the Rockton Centre Branch,” Kathi Kresol, former Rockton Centre Branch manager who will now serve as RPL’s Mobile Library Manager said. “We’ve scheduled several other stops in the vicinity of the Rockton Centre Branch in order to best serve those in the neighborhood.”

To learn more about RPL’s Mobile Library Service, visit here.

