Rockford men arrested on weapons charges

Three men were arrested for the separate incidents.
Arrested
Arrested(WBKO)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A number of Rockford men were arrested on weapons charges for separate incidents in the city Monday night.

At 10:55 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Elm Street. During the investigation, officers found two handguns, magazines and ammunition. All occupants were detained, but only one, identified as 24-year old DLeon Johnson, was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Johnson faces charges of traffic violations, an outstanding contempt warrant and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

At 11 p.m., officers were sent to the Stockyard Rock Burger Bar at 908 W. Riverside Blvd. for a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, officers found the suspect outside, identified as 36-year-old Alejandro Alejos of Rockford.

Police took him into custody without incident. A handgun was recovered from his pocket and he was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Rockford Police Department.

At 11:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the McDonald’s on Harrison Avenue, when a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot. The driver was cited and released.

The passenger that initially fled was taken into custody a short time later. Armani McCullum, 22 of Rockford, was armed with a loaded handgun, reported stolen out of Rockford. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

