Rock Co. man accused of 50 counts including child pornography, child sex crimes

TOWN OF FULTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Rock County man was accused of 50 counts of crimes related to child pornography following a search of his residence by officers Tuesday.

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau members issued a search warrant on the 1800 block of West Emerald Terrace residence in the Town of Fulton for evidence in violation of Crimes Against Children, according to a news release.

The investigation lead to authorities arresting Noah W. Eisele and taking him to the Rock County Jail.

The 34-year-old was accused of 18 counts of possession of child pornography, 10 counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and 10 counts of causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity. Eisele was also charged with 10 alleged counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child- distribution.

Eisele’s initial court appearance will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, deputies added.

