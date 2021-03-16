Lee County Coroner’s Office confirms identity of missing, Byron man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Lee County Coroner’s Office this afternoon confirmed the identity of a body found this weekend in Sterling, as a Byron man is missing for more than two months. Brandon Cuddy’s family members said they are relieved to have closure, but it doesn’t ease the devastation they feel from the loss.

The 77 day search for Cuddy ended Saturday night -- Sterling Police discovered his body in the Rock River. Now, officers must try to figure out how he got there and how he spent his last moments alive.

Goofy, hardworking and a family man. All words used by loved ones to describe Brandon Cuddy.

“He was just a really great kid. Life of the party and he made friends with everybody,” said Brandon’s older brother, Billy Cuddy. “He was in a great relationship with his girlfriend. I know he was getting ready to propose.”

But when the 27-year-old didn’t return home from a night out with friends in December, Billy knew something was wrong.

“It’s not like him to just disappear like that, and not tell anybody where he was at,” said Cuddy. “Then he didn’t show up for work on Monday. He didn’t show up for work on Tuesday, and we were like ‘Ok. Something is seriously wrong here.’”

Billy said Brandon drove home after meeting his friends for drinks at Fozzy’s in Loves Park. While driving on Illinois 251, he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car. Billy said his brother was thrown from the vehicle into the Rock River.

“It’s hard to say if you’re happy or you’re sad,” Cuddy said. “Obviously the goal was to find him, and he’s been found, so we’re happy, but sad at the outcome and how it happened.”

The search for Brandon persisted until the evening of March 13, when a couple of fishermen came across a body. After two months of sleepless nights and wrestling with the unknown, the family was notified. Brandon had been found.

“We were hoping he was just hiding out somewhere, or something like that, but deep down, we had an idea this would be the outcome,” said Cuddy.

Billy said family members are doing their best to cope.

“It’s not easy. I just wish he would have called me, or somebody, to drive him home,” said Cuddy. “Because we wouldn’t be in this position right now.”

The Lee County Coroner’s Office said they don’t suspect there is any foul play involved in the incident.

The Cuddy family thanks community members who stepped up to support them and help with the search for their loved one.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help cover the funeral costs. You can also contribute to a meal train organized by friends of the Cuddy family, as they try to cope during this difficult time.

