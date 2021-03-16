Advertisement

Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden to hold annual Arbor Day celebration

Visitors are encouraged to stay and explore Klehm's grounds and gardens after picking up their free tree.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden will hold its annual Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April 30 at the Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden grounds.

The grounds are located at 2715 S. Main St. Klehm will celebrate Arbor Day and the importance of trees, green spaces, and education at this free community event. Festivities will include a tree giveaway while supplies last, free admission for the day, a free guided walking tour, tree plantings throughout the grounds and free downloadable Arbor Day materials.

The tree giveaway will be a self-serve drive-thru style giveaway, taking place in Klehm’s parking lot between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., or while supplies last. The tree giveaway is limited to one tree per vehicle. Visitors are encouraged to stay and explore Klehm’s grounds and gardens after picking up their free tree.

A free guided walking tour along Klehm’s paved walking path will also take place during this year’s Arbor Day celebration. The tour, which will begin at 10 a.m. and leave from Klehm’s Visitors Center, will teach participants about trees and Klehm Arboretum’s history beginning as a tree nursery.

Participants are asked to bring a mask for indoor use, and for use outdoors when physical distancing is not possible. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. If any openings remain, walk-ins will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information about this year’s Arbor Day celebration can be found on Klehm’s website.

