Jordan King, Marquette earn No. 10 seed in NCAA Women’s Tournament

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WIFR) - Last season, Jordan King and Marquette were a shoe-in for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. That obviously did not happen due to the pandemic canceling the event. However, the Hononegah grad will get her first experience of March Madness this year, after the Golden Eagles were selected as the No. 10 seed in the River Walk Region.

Marquette (19-6, 14-4 Big East) will face No. 7 seed Virginia Tech (14-9, 8-8 ACC) on Sunday, March 21 at 11 a.m. on ESPNU. This is the Golden Eagles’ 13th appearance in the NCAA tournament and fourth straight since the 2016-2017 season.

Marquette finished second in the Big East behind top-ranked UConn. The Golden Eagles also lost in the conference tournament title game to the Huskies. If Marquette can pull off a few upsets, the two teams would meet for a fourth time in the Elite Eight.

King has started every game since joining the Golden Eagles last year (25 this year, 57 in total). This season, the sophomore is averaging 9 points, 4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will be held entirely in San Antonio, Texas to limit travel and the potential exposure to the coronavirus.

