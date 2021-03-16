IDPH: 1,997 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WIFR) – The IDPH reported 1,997 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 19 more deaths.

The reported deaths Tuesday are:

- Cook County: 1 female 40′s, 1 female 60′s, 2 males 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 3 males 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70′s

- Madison County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 90′s

- Ogle County: 1 male 60′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60′s

- Will County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,212,110 cases, including 20,973 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,240 specimens for a total of 19,221,483. As of last night, 1,152 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 250 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 9 to 15 is 2.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 9 to 15 is 2.6 percent.

A total of doses of 4,982,225 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,397,125. A total of 4,181,097 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 356,427 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,564 doses, the highest number to date. Monday, 78,287 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

