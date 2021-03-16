Gov. Pritzker expected to ease pandemic restrictions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Summer 2021 could look a little more normal as Illinois weighs plans to relax restrictions.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Gov. Pritzker is expected to unveil plans for the next phase of reopening later this week. However, health leaders emphasize rolling back restrictions won’t happen overnight.

The pandemic silenced some of the Stateline’s favorite summer events, like ByronFest, Festa Italiana and Rockford’s annual Fourth of July celebration in 2020. Organizers say not only was it tough on the community but on the local economy.

Despite not getting the official word that this year’s events are a go — they’ve begun planning — just in case.

“We are moving forward with getting those bids in getting those voted on and just crossing our fingers and hoping by May 1 we can just poof, and pump everything out,” Byron Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sarah Downs said.

Rockford’s Fourth of July celebration began in 1963 and co-chairman Tom Luepkes said last year was the first time in 58 years the event was canceled. On Tuesday afternoon, North America’s oldest music event — Ravina Fest — announced on its website plans to reopen in July for the summer season.

