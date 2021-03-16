Advertisement

Gas leak closes N. 2nd Street, Grand Avenue in Loves Park

The Loves Park Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the intersection.
North 2nd Street and Grand Avenue
North 2nd Street and Grand Avenue(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A gas leak in Loves Park caused law enforcement officials to shut down N. 2nd Street and Grand Avenue while crews make repairs.

A contractor working on a project unrelated to Nicor Gas damaged a natural gas pipeline located in the 5500 block 2nd Street in Loves Park. Nicor Gas personnel are on the scene and are working with first responders to secure the site and make repairs, according to Nicor Gas.

The Loves Park Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the intersection. Crews are continuing to work on fixing the issue.

“Ensuring the safety of public and every family we serve is our No. 1 priority,” Nicor Gas said.

