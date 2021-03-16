Advertisement

Derek Bergsten named finalist for Fort Collins Fire Chief

Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten is one of four finalists in Fort Collins' search for a new...
Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten is one of four finalists in Fort Collins' search for a new fire chief.(WIFR)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Fort Collins, Colorado has narrowed its list of finalists to replace its retiring fire chief down to four candidates and one of the four is Rockford Chief Derek Bergsten.

According to the Poudre Fire Authority, Bergsten and the three other candidates took part in final interviews on March 2nd and 3rd. The other candidates are the current fire chiefs in Spokane, Washington and Bozeman, Montana as well as a deputy fire chief from Grand Junction, Colorado. Bergsten has been Rockford’s fire chief since 2008 and in January he was named 2020 fire chief of the year by the Illinois Fire Chief’s Association.

