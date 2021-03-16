Advertisement

Brightside Northern Illinois named a notable healthcare hero for 2021

Cut visit costs by nearly 50% during pandemic
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Brightside Northern Illinois is named one of Crain’s 20-21 notable health care heroes. The opioid epidemic has surged during the pandemic by more than 29%, making it difficult for treatment facilities. To help ease the burden, Brightside cut the cost of visits by nearly half and added psychiatric services to continue offering the best care to those who need it.

“We’ve opened Brightside Recovery so that we can help patients with alcohol abuse, methamphetamines, cocaine alcohol really any substance so we want to continue expanding what we offer and make that treatment available for patients,” said Brightside medical director Dr. David Kushner.

