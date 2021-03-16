Advertisement

Auburn’s Taylor Griffin resigns as girls basketball head coach

Auburn girls basketball head coach Taylor Griffin resigned from her position on Monday after one season with the Lady Knights.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the fourth time in as many seasons, the Auburn girls basketball program will have a new head coach in 2021-2022. On Monday, Taylor Griffin resigned from her head coaching position and her role as a parent and community liason at Auburn, effective immediately.

The school confirmed the resignation on Tuesday. Athletic Director Brad Pemberton said in a statement, “This is disappointing for our players and for the girls basketball program. We were able to notify members of the basketball team yesterday afternoon.”

As this is a personnel matter, the school cannot share any additional information as to why Griffin resigned.

Griffin was named head coach this past off-season, after serving as an assistant coach under Jason McClelland in 2019-2020. Auburn won a school record 26 games and the program’s first NIC-10 championship.

This season, Griffin led the Lady Knights to a 9-4 overall record (8-4 in conference), ending with a win in the third place game against Guilford.

Pemberton tells the 23 Sports Ticket a search for Griffin’s replacement will take place immediately. This will be Auburn’s fifth head coach since 2017. Only Darryl Watkins has stayed more than a year during that time.

“We want to be able to find stability for our girls basketball program and have the staff in place to lead the program throughout the off-season so that we are prepared for next year,” said Pemberton in a statement. “We truly feel bad for seniors who now will be playing for a fourth coach in four years.”

Pemberton says external as well as in-house candidates will be considered for the position.

“We really want to find the best person for this team and program going forward.”

If you are interested in applying, click the link here.

