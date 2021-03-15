Advertisement

Winnebago County adds 72 COVID-19 cases, new death

The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.6 percent.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 72 cases of COVID-19 since March 13.

This brings the total number of cases to 27,062 from 26,990 on Friday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 446. The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.6 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 84,356 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 29 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from the Thursday, March. 4 report of 13.

