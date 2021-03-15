Vehicle crash sends 15-year-old skateboarder to Rockford hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 15-year-old girl who rode her skateboard in front of a moving car was taken to a Rockford hospital on Monday.

On Sunday, March 14, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Rockford police were sent to the area of Wyman and Chestnut Streets for a report of a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a juvenile riding a skateboard.

Officers were told that as the vehicle was traveling through the intersection, a 15-year-old girl rode her skateboard in front of the moving vehicle. The driver stayed on scene and the juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.