Advertisement

Vehicle crash sends 15-year-old skateboarder to Rockford hospital

The driver stayed on scene and the juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Crash
Crash(KWCH)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 15-year-old girl who rode her skateboard in front of a moving car was taken to a Rockford hospital on Monday.

On Sunday, March 14, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Rockford police were sent to the area of Wyman and Chestnut Streets for a report of a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a juvenile riding a skateboard.

Officers were told that as the vehicle was traveling through the intersection, a 15-year-old girl rode her skateboard in front of the moving vehicle. The driver stayed on scene and the juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday...
Body found in Sterling marina Saturday afternoon
Rockford Police are investigating a traffic crash in the 3400 block of Auburn St Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle on Auburn in Rockford
Dead fish in Rockford ponds
Thousands of fish die in Rockford
A mixed bag of precipitation including snow is on the way Monday
FIRST ALERT: Warm streak to come to a halt Monday as a wintry mess moves in
Body identified as Brandon Cuddy, who has been missing since Dec.
Body of missing Byron man found in Sterling marina

Latest News

Conservation Memorial Forest
Better Place Forests offers an alternative final resting place
Conservation Memorial Forest
Conservation Memorial Forest
Hundreds of Illinois National Guard members return home
Rockford Police Department
Man, teens arrested after fleeing Rockford police