UnitedHealthcare launches COVID-19 vaccine locator

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WIFR) - As many struggle to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment or are still confused as to how and where to sign up. Now, UnitedHealthcare is launching a new online tool to help ease those frustrations.

The healthcare company created an online COVID-19 vaccine locator tool. Officials say it’s a one stop shop for the public to find the most up to date information regarding vaccine availability through both state and local health departments along with area pharmacies.

The locator tool is free and is available in both english and spanish.

