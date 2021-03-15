United Way’s ‘Move the Middle’ initiative partners with Learning Circle to better help serve local middle school students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In an effort to make sure area middle schoolers are on track academically United Way’s ‘Move the Middle’ imitative partners with a learning company to help better analyze data and serve local students.

Officials say Move the Middle teams up with Learning Circle which is a company designed to help make sense of data and use it to create measurable goals. Leaders say this partnership will not only make a difference in the lives of local middle schoolers, but also help support them academically and increase their chances of graduating.

“Those who are attending less than 90 percent of the time or might have some behavior concerns are the ones who aren’t doing well academically,” said Middle School Success Director Nicole Bennett. “Those students in theory are the students that without intervention have about a 10 to 20 percent probability of graduating on time or within one year of their peers which is very alarming to think as a 6th grader I’m off track and I might not graduate high school.”

