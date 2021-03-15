Advertisement

Substitute teacher living in his car surprised with $27,000 from former students

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A substitute teacher in California was struggling financially before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, cutting his hours. But a fundraiser set up by a former student raised $27,000 just in time for his birthday.

When Jose Villarruel opens the door to his 1997 Ford Thunderbird LX, he has to be very careful not to push it. He uses a device to test the vehicle’s battery because he relies on the car’s power to keep his laptop charged.

A substitute teacher and tutor, Villarruel has been living in his car for about eight years. What’s more, his teaching hours were entirely cut in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I couldn’t possibly support my family and extended family in Mexico and rent an apartment here at the same time with the type of income that I can have,” he said.

Former student Steven Nava says he saw Villarruel, affectionately known as Mr. V, every day as he went to work, and he decided to help out. He created a fundraising account in hopes of making $5,000, but he ended up with nearly six times that amount.

Nava presented Villarruel with a check for $27,000 Thursday on his 77th birthday. The event included a birthday serenade from a number of the substitute’s former students.

“I still haven’t been able to digest the entire experience,” Villarruel said. “It’s extraordinary, totally unexpected.”

Nava says it was an honor for him to help the man who helped mold so many students.

“We don’t appreciate these teachers enough, and that’s something that we should be doing,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead fish in Rockford ponds
Thousands of fish die in Rockford
There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday...
Body found in Sterling marina Saturday afternoon
Rockford Police are investigating a traffic crash in the 3400 block of Auburn St Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle on Auburn in Rockford
A mixed bag of precipitation including snow is on the way Monday
FIRST ALERT: Warm streak to come to a halt Monday as a wintry mess moves in
Body found
46-year-old Freeport man found in Mississippi River

Latest News

Online Vaccine Locator
The substitute teacher has been living in his car for about eight years in order to help...
Former students gift struggling substitute teacher $27,000 on his birthday
Ellis Arts Academy hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Ellis Elementary hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Ellis Arts Academy hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Ellis Elementary hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic