Advertisement

Ronald DeFeo, convicted killer in ‘Amityville Horror’ case, dies

In this Nov. 15, 1974 file photo, Ronald DeFeo Jr., center, leaves Suffolk County district...
In this Nov. 15, 1974 file photo, Ronald DeFeo Jr., center, leaves Suffolk County district court after a hearing, on New York's Long Island. DeFeo, the man convicted of slaughtering his parents and four siblings in a home that later inspired the book and movie "The Amityville Horror" has died in prison, officials said Monday., March 15, 2021. He was 69.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The man convicted of slaughtering his parents and four siblings in a home that later inspired the “The Amityville Horror” book and movies has died, prison officials said Monday.

Ronald DeFeo, 69, died Friday at Albany Medical Center, where he was taken Feb. 2 from a prison in New York’s Catskill Mountains, the state Department of Corrections and Community Services said. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately known.

DeFeo was serving a sentence of 25 years to life in the 1974 killings in Amityville, on suburban Long Island.

The home became the basis of a horror-movie classic after another family briefly lived there about a year after the killings and claimed the house was haunted. A book and two movies — the 1979 original, starring James Brolin, Margot Kidder and Rod Steiger, and a 2005 remake — portrayed a home with strange voices, walls that oozed slime, furniture that moved on its own, and other supernatural features.

DeFeo had pursued an insanity defense at his trial, saying he heard voices that drove him to kill his family.

He unsuccessfully sought a retrial in 1992, claiming that his 18-year-old sister killed the other five family members and that he then shot her.

“I loved my family very much,” he said at a 1999 parole hearing, where he also said he had gotten married while in prison.

The corrections department said it couldn’t disclose why DeFeo was hospitalized, citing health privacy laws. The Albany County Coroner’s Office, tasked with determining what caused his death, said it doesn’t release such information, except to relatives of the dead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday...
Body found in Sterling marina Saturday afternoon
Rockford Police are investigating a traffic crash in the 3400 block of Auburn St Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle on Auburn in Rockford
Dead fish in Rockford ponds
Thousands of fish die in Rockford
Body identified as Brandon Cuddy, who has been missing since Dec.
Body of missing Byron man found in Sterling marina
A mixed bag of precipitation including snow is on the way Monday
FIRST ALERT: Warm streak to come to a halt Monday as a wintry mess moves in

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey...
US to house up to 3,000 immigrant teens at Dallas site
Income tax
State to stop taking overdue fines out of income tax refunds for lower income taxpayers
The Oscar nominations for Best Picture were announced Monday, March 15, 2021.
Where to stream the best picture Oscar nominees
Thousands of unaccompanied minors in Border Patrol custody
Thousands of unaccompanied minors in Border Patrol custody
COVID-19 vaccine
IDPH: More than 1.5M people fully vaccinated; daily case count drops to 8-month low