Rockford to get another mass COVID-19 vaccination site at end of month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been one year since Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

One year later, Dr. Martell is still giving updates on COVID-19 vaccine progress in the community. Martell said the progress made over the last year is “incredible.”

While Martell said we have come a long way, it hasn’t been easy. Many lives have been lost throughout the pandemic and life as we once knew it has changed drastically. However, with vaccine distribution ramping up, Martell said we are moving in the right direction and assures the community her team is committed to helping residents.

“I’d say its a constant learning curve. Everyday this team has come in to do the very best it could with the information it had with the soul purpose of protecting and preventing the transmission of this illness and protecting the health of this community. As we learned more and had to change it up, we did what we needed to do,” Martell said.

Martell said 950 vaccines were administered to area resident at Ellis Elementary School on Sunday. She spoke with one person over the age of 100 who came out to get their shot.

Dr. Martell also announced another mass vaccination site coming to New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Rockford. The site should be up an running by the end of the month, according to Dr. Martell.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.