Advertisement

Rockford to get another mass COVID-19 vaccination site at end of month

While Martell said we have come a long way, it hasn’t been easy.
Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.
Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been one year since Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

One year later, Dr. Martell is still giving updates on COVID-19 vaccine progress in the community. Martell said the progress made over the last year is “incredible.”

While Martell said we have come a long way, it hasn’t been easy. Many lives have been lost throughout the pandemic and life as we once knew it has changed drastically. However, with vaccine distribution ramping up, Martell said we are moving in the right direction and assures the community her team is committed to helping residents.

“I’d say its a constant learning curve. Everyday this team has come in to do the very best it could with the information it had with the soul purpose of protecting and preventing the transmission of this illness and protecting the health of this community. As we learned more and had to change it up, we did what we needed to do,” Martell said.

Martell said 950 vaccines were administered to area resident at Ellis Elementary School on Sunday. She spoke with one person over the age of 100 who came out to get their shot.

Dr. Martell also announced another mass vaccination site coming to New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Rockford. The site should be up an running by the end of the month, according to Dr. Martell.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday...
Body found in Sterling marina Saturday afternoon
Rockford Police are investigating a traffic crash in the 3400 block of Auburn St Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle on Auburn in Rockford
Dead fish in Rockford ponds
Thousands of fish die in Rockford
Body identified as Brandon Cuddy, who has been missing since Dec.
Body of missing Byron man found in Sterling marina
A mixed bag of precipitation including snow is on the way Monday
FIRST ALERT: Warm streak to come to a halt Monday as a wintry mess moves in

Latest News

Several airlines report that after dismal sales in January and February, more people have...
US air travel rises to highest levels yet since pandemic hit
Air travel hits new pandemic record
Air travel hits new pandemic record
This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinformation
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine