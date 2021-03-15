Rockford rings in St. Patrick’s Day with a driving parade

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Stateliners celebrate St. Patrick’s Day over the weekend, many traditional events are held a little differently this year. The Irish Marching Society in Rockford had to get creative with the celebrations.

With great weather, they certainly lucked out. If you were driving at all on State Street Friday afternoon, it was impossible to miss the hundreds of Jeeps and police vehicles parading around for St. Patrick’s Day. On lookers were thrilled.

Ruth Guenzler says, “They look terrific. The Screw City Jeep Group really gets into the parades. We were here in December and they were benefitting GiGi’s. Now they’re at it with their colors.”

The event was held in place of the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. Ruth also says she misses the pre-COVID festivities and is eager for better days ahead especially with summer coming around.

