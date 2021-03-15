Rockford man charged after car burglaries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 23-year-old Rockford man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and burglary to a vehicles on Monday morning.

Rockford police were called to a residence in the 300 block of Glendale Avenue at 8 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

The homeowner saw a man, who was not known to her, sleeping in her vehicle which was parked outside the residence. After further investigation, officers were able to link the man, identified as Fred Cantu, to two other vehicle burglaries that occurred in the 500 block of Glendale Avenue and the 3500 block of Windpoint Drive.

Cantu was then charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle, and two counts of burglary to a vehicle.

The Rockford Police Department reminds residents to remove any valuables and always lock your vehicles.

