Rockford man charged after fleeing police following shots fired call

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 49-year-old Rockford man faces drug charges and resisting arrest after a shots fired call on Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:25 a.m., Rockford officers were sent to the area of Bruce Street and Ridge Avenue for a report of shots fired. Officers then attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle. As they approached, the driver fled on foot, but was taken into custody a short time later, according to the Rockford Police Department.

After further investigation, officers were able to recover more than 140 grams of ecstasy and more than 420 grams of cannabis inside the vehicle.

The suspect, 49-year-old Tyrone Reece of Rockford, was charged with possession of ecstasy with intent to deliver, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and resisting arrest, according to the Rockford Police Department.

