Rockford man arrested on drug charges

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces a number of charges after taking off from police following a traffic stop early Sunday morning in DeKalb.

Police say around 1 a.m. they pulled over 49-year-old Lucian Shelton on Cherry Valley Road however Shelton took off from police during the traffic stop. Police say he was driving more than 90 mph and almost completely in the wrong lane.

Shelton’s car was found in a ditch near Cherry Valley Road and Pearl Street. Once Shelton ditched the car he took off running, however police caught up with him and took him into custody.

Police say Shelton was on drugs and officers also found cocaine in his car.

