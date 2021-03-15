Advertisement

Rockford man arrested on drug charges

Police say 49-year-old Lucian Shelton was driving under the influence of drugs.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces a number of charges after taking off from police following a traffic stop early Sunday morning in DeKalb.

Police say around 1 a.m. they pulled over 49-year-old Lucian Shelton on Cherry Valley Road however Shelton took off from police during the traffic stop. Police say he was driving more than 90 mph and almost completely in the wrong lane.

Shelton’s car was found in a ditch near Cherry Valley Road and Pearl Street. Once Shelton ditched the car he took off running, however police caught up with him and took him into custody.

Police say Shelton was on drugs and officers also found cocaine in his car.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday...
Body found in Sterling marina Saturday afternoon
Rockford Police are investigating a traffic crash in the 3400 block of Auburn St Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle on Auburn in Rockford
Dead fish in Rockford ponds
Thousands of fish die in Rockford
A mixed bag of precipitation including snow is on the way Monday
FIRST ALERT: Warm streak to come to a halt Monday as a wintry mess moves in
Body identified as Brandon Cuddy, who has been missing since Dec.
Body of missing Byron man found in Sterling marina

Latest News

Rockford Police Department
Man, teens arrested after fleeing Rockford police
In an effort to make sure area middle schoolers are on track academically United Way’s ‘Move...
United Way’s ‘Move the Middle’ initiative partners with Learning Circle to better help serve local middle school students
Police Lights
17-year-old arrested in Janesville for stabbing at Kwik Trip
Janesville teen arrested for stabbing.
Janesville teen stabbing