Rockford celebrates James Robinson Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many in the community declare March 14 as James Robinson Day to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of the young football star.

Fans came out to Stockyard Burger Bar on Riverside Sunday to talk about their hometown hero. Robinson plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars and continues to smash football records. In 2020, Robinson made NFL history for the most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie running back.

Talent that not only creates buzz at the national level but in the community as well. Organizer Trinetta Holmes says, “We had a young man here who asked if he could get in touch with James because he wanted some tips on how to make moves. The fans, they are watching.”

