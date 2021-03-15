Advertisement

New program starts partnership with Learning Circle

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WIFR) - In an effort to make sure area middle schoolers are on track academically, United Way’s Move the Middle program partners with a learning company to help better analyze and serve students.

Officials say Move the Middle teams up with Learning Circle, which is a company designed to help make sense of data and use it to create measurable goals. Leaders say this partnership will not only make a difference in the lives of local middle schoolers but also help support them academically and increase their chances of graduating.

Nicole Bennett of United Way says, “The ones who are attending less than 90 percent of the time, those who may have some behavior concerns or the ones who aren’t doing well academically those in theory are the students that without intervention, they have about a 10-20 percent probability of graduating on time or within a year of their peers. This is alarming to think of as a 6th grader.”

