Man, teens arrested after fleeing Rockford police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were arrested and charged after Rockford police attempted to pull their vehicle over for a traffic stop on Thursday.

At 7:35 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Howard Avenue when the vehicle fled. The three occupants eventually fled on foot. The three knocked on a door at a nearby residence with no response, and after a short foot pursuit, were taken into custody.

Officers were able to find a discarded loaded handgun with an extended magazine in the flight path of the subjects, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charged of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest against 18-year-old Coreyeon Young of Rockford. Two 17-year-old Rockford teens were charged with resisting arrest, one of which was also charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, according to the Rockford Police Department.

One of the 17-year-old’s was released to a parent.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.