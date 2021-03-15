Advertisement

Man, teens arrested after fleeing Rockford police

The three knocked on a door at a nearby residence with no response, and after a short foot pursuit, were taken into custody.
Rockford Police Department
Rockford Police Department(Source: WALB)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were arrested and charged after Rockford police attempted to pull their vehicle over for a traffic stop on Thursday.

At 7:35 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Howard Avenue when the vehicle fled. The three occupants eventually fled on foot. The three knocked on a door at a nearby residence with no response, and after a short foot pursuit, were taken into custody.

Officers were able to find a discarded loaded handgun with an extended magazine in the flight path of the subjects, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charged of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest against 18-year-old Coreyeon Young of Rockford. Two 17-year-old Rockford teens were charged with resisting arrest, one of which was also charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, according to the Rockford Police Department.

One of the 17-year-old’s was released to a parent.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday...
Body found in Sterling marina Saturday afternoon
Rockford Police are investigating a traffic crash in the 3400 block of Auburn St Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle on Auburn in Rockford
Dead fish in Rockford ponds
Thousands of fish die in Rockford
A mixed bag of precipitation including snow is on the way Monday
FIRST ALERT: Warm streak to come to a halt Monday as a wintry mess moves in
Body identified as Brandon Cuddy, who has been missing since Dec.
Body of missing Byron man found in Sterling marina

Latest News

In an effort to make sure area middle schoolers are on track academically United Way’s ‘Move...
United Way’s ‘Move the Middle’ initiative partners with Learning Circle to better help serve local middle school students
Police Lights
17-year-old arrested in Janesville for stabbing at Kwik Trip
Janesville teen arrested for stabbing.
Janesville teen stabbing
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a Ford passenger car...
Rockford man arrested on drug charges