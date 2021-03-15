Advertisement

Janesville police arrest one teen after stabbing at Kwik Trip

Police say they received a call for an 18-year-old with stab wounds to the face.
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 12:56 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night in Janesville after being accused of stabbing a victim in the face.

According to an incident report, police received a call around 10:00 p.m. for an 18-year-old with stab wounds to his face.

Once police arrived to the Kwik Trip on Milton Ave, witnesses were able to describe a car and the suspect.

Officers located the suspect traveling southbound on Milton Ave. The suspect was stopped and arrested for reckless Injury.

The suspect is being held inside the Rock County Jail.

Police are still investigating this incident.

