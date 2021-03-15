Advertisement

IDPH: More than 1.5M people fully vaccinated; daily case count drops to 8-month low

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,210,113 cases, including 20,955 deaths.
By CBS
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHICAGO (CBS) - Illinois continues to make strides in the fight against COVID-19, as the state reported its lowest daily virus case count in more than eight months, and surpassed 1.5 million people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 782 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the fewest cases reported in a single day since July 14. IDPH also reported 12 new deaths from COVID-19.

The state’s 7-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.2 percent, and has now been below 3 percent for 29 days in a row, the longest such stretch during the pandemic.

As of Sunday night, 1,112 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 227 in the ICU and 95 on ventilators. Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois have been below 1,200 for the past nine days, the longest stretch since IDPH began tracking hospitalizations last April.

So far, a total of 5,038,635 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Illinois, and 4,102,810 vaccines have been administered statewide as of Sunday night. Illinois is now averaging 102,147 vaccinations per day over the past week, the highest so far since vaccinations began in December.

