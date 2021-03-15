Advertisement

Hundreds of Illinois National Guard members return home

Gov. Pritzker activated approximately 500 Illinois National Guard members to support security in the nation’s capital in January.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Approximately 400 Illinois National Guard members returned home Monday, following a drawdown of National Guard forces in Washington, D.C.

Approximately 100 Illinois National Guard members volunteered to remain in the nation’s capital as part of nearly 2,300 National Guard members who will provide continued support to the U.S. Capitol Police until about mid-May.

The U.S. Department of Defense approved an extension of this mission. These 100 Illinois National Guard Soldiers volunteered to this mission as part of the overall National Guard force provided by the governors of multiple states. Illinois Gov. Pritzker activated the approximately 500 Illinois National Guard members to support security in the nation’s capital in late-January at the request of the Department of Defense.

“Since January hundreds of the brave men and women of the Illinois National Guard have been in D.C. to support the U.S. Department of Defense’s mission to protect our nation’s capital. They have done their duty with pride and immeasurable selflessness and I am proud to welcome them back home,” Gov. Pritzker said. “On behalf of the entire State of Illinois, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Illinois National Guard and their ongoing commitment to protecting our state and the entire nation.”

The Illinois Army National Guard’s Chicago-based 108th Sustainment Brigade and its subordinate battalion, the North Riverside-based 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, provided the bulk of the Illinois National Guard force for the Washington, D.C. mission.

“Time and time again the Illinois National Guard has answered the call to duty,” Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard said. “I am proud to lead these extraordinary Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen as they continue to serve their state and nation.”

The Illinois National Guard members were activated under the provisions of U.S. Title 32, which leaves them under the authority of the governor with all costs paid by the federal government.

