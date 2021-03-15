Advertisement

Garage fire destroys home in Winnebago

One person escaped with minor injuries.
Garage fire destroys home in Winnebago.
Garage fire destroys home in Winnebago.(WIFR)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A home is destroyed in Winnebago after a fire early Monday morning.

Around 5 a.m. multiple fire crews responded to the 8100 block of W. State Road for a garage fire. Firefighters at the scene said the garage fire spread to the home.

Officials said one person was able to escape with minor injuries. No other civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

