FIRST ALERT: Wet Heavy Snow Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Snow will develop this morning with strong east winds 15 - 25 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. We expect anywhere from 2 - 4″ of snow across the viewing area. Temperatures with hover around the 32 degree mark. Snow will end by 10 PM with warmer temperatures this week leading to a rapid snow melt. Dry both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40′s.

