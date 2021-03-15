FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter storm poised to deposit multiple inches of snow in the Stateline Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - You just have to love March in northern Illinois. Just in time for March Madness to kick off later this week, Mother Nature has her own version of meteorological March Madness in store for us as the new week begins, just days after 60° temperatures graced the area.

It should come as no surprise that snow’s in our forecast despite the recent warmth. Historically speaking, the Stateline sees about three inches of snow beyond today’s date, and many may pick up that much Monday!

Winter Weather Advisories have been hoisted for our westernmost counties Monday, spanning the period from 7:00am and 7:00pm. It’s there where the odds of more significant accumulations are greatest.

Our read on this system is while it’s likely to slow travel somewhat, the overall impacts aren’t to be all that significant. Recent warmth has allowed pavement temperatures to rise in a big way, which should keep the bulk of the accumulations on grassy surfaces. Undoubtedly, there will be some accumulation on the roadways, but pre-treated surfaces should be able to withstand a good amount of it.

Powerful easterly winds which have already gusted to near 40mph Sunday will be with us again Monday. Initially, those winds will fight off the precipitation, leading us to believe the morning commute will be largely unaffected.

It’s important to note that, at first, the precipitation may not come as all snow, especially along and south of Interstate 88. Instead, a mix with rain or freezing rain is possible. Close monitoring of air temperatures will be needed in the storm’s early stages. Come the lunch hour, the expectation is that most of the region will be experiencing light to moderate snow.

Snow will continue for most of the afternoon before beginning to taper off around dinnertime. All snowfall should be complete by 10:00 Monday evening.

As for snowfall amounts, it’s a safe bet that between two and four inches of snow are in our future. One must caution, though, that this snow will compact quickly due to recent warmth. More clearly stated, it’s possible that we see between two and four inches of snow, but by the early evening hours many folks may measure only an inch or two in their yards. That’s due solely to the recent warmth, which has allowed ground temperatures to warm dramatically.

Snow’s not the only problem facing us Monday. Gusty winds of up to 40 miles per hour are again likely to occur through much of the storm’s lifetime. It’ll likely impair visibility as the snow falls, and blowing and drifting may well become a concern as well. The wild card in that respect, though, is that this is to be a very heavy, wet snow, which tends not to blow or drift quite as easily. North/South roadways would be those most affected by any blowing or drifting snow.

For those not thrilled with these recent developments, take solace in knowing this snow will only be around for a day or two. 50s are due back in here by week’s end, and 60s are in the cards by next weekend.

