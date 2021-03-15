Advertisement

Ellis Elementary hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many Rockfordians were able to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at Ellis Elementary School Sunday.

The one day clinic held by the Winnebago County Health Department and sponsored by Walgreens planned to administer 1,000 doses to at risk residents in the community.

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says it was busy all afternoon at the school, adding the department will continue to look at other ways to administer vaccines closer to people in the community.

“People are thrilled to be vaccinated. What we’re hearing is a lot of hope and optimism and it was great to have it close by. I think people tend to trust schools in their regions, local polling places and places like that to use at strategies for vaccination,” Martell says.

Coming on Thursday, March 18, Dr. Martell and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara will host a virtual community conversation to talk more about the COVID-19 vaccine.

CONVERSATION ON COVID VACCINE: Join Mayor Tom McNamara and Dr. Sandra Martell of the Winnebago County Health Department...

Posted by City of Rockford Government on Saturday, March 13, 2021

You can watch it online on the City of Rockford’s Facebook page or YouTube page.

