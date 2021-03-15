Community declares March 14 as James Robinson Day

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Many in the community declare March 14 as James Robinson Day to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of the young football star.

Fans came out to Stockyard on Riverside Sunday afternoon to talk about their hometown hero. Robinson plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars and continues to smash football records. In 2020, Robinson made NFL history for the most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie running back. His talent not only creates fuzz at the national level, but in the community as well.

“We actually had a young man here today who was like ‘hey I want to be able to get in contact with James because I want him to give me some tips on how to make moves and things’, so yea they’re watching they’re watching,” said event organizer Trinetta Holmes.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.