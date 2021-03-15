Advertisement

Body of missing Byron man found in Sterling marina

Body identified as Brandon Cuddy, who has been missing since Dec.
Body identified as Brandon Cuddy, who has been missing since Dec.(Finding Brandon Cuddy)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - The body of a missing 26-year-old Byron man was recovered Saturday in Sterling, according to family members on Facebook.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Oppold Marina in Sterling for reports of a body recovered from the water. According to our sister station KWQC, the Sterling Fire Department searched the water by boat, into a wooded area that can’t be seen from the marina.

Family members of Brandon Cuddy took to Facebook Sunday to report that the body was that of the 27-year-old from Byron.

“As of yesterday, Brandon had been missing for 77 days. Yesterday we were informed that his body was recovered down the river away from the crash site,” the post read in part.

As of yesterday, Brandon had been missing for 77 days. Yesterday we were informed that his body was recovered down the...

Posted by Billy Cuddy on Sunday, March 14, 2021

The investigation will be handled by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday...
Body found in Sterling marina Saturday afternoon
Rockford Police are investigating a traffic crash in the 3400 block of Auburn St Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle on Auburn in Rockford
Dead fish in Rockford ponds
Thousands of fish die in Rockford
A mixed bag of precipitation including snow is on the way Monday
FIRST ALERT: Warm streak to come to a halt Monday as a wintry mess moves in
As many look for work during this pandemic one local assisted living facility in Rockford is...
Wesley Willows hosts job fair

Latest News

Garage fire destroys home in Winnebago.
Garage fire destroys home in Winnebago
James Robinson Day in Rockford
Rockford celebrates James Robinson Day
United Ways Move the Middle Program
James Robinson Day in Rockford
March 14 is James Robinson Day