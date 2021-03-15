Body of missing Byron man found in Sterling marina

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - The body of a missing 26-year-old Byron man was recovered Saturday in Sterling, according to family members on Facebook.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Oppold Marina in Sterling for reports of a body recovered from the water. According to our sister station KWQC, the Sterling Fire Department searched the water by boat, into a wooded area that can’t be seen from the marina.

Family members of Brandon Cuddy took to Facebook Sunday to report that the body was that of the 27-year-old from Byron.

“As of yesterday, Brandon had been missing for 77 days. Yesterday we were informed that his body was recovered down the river away from the crash site,” the post read in part.

The investigation will be handled by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

