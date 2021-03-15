Advertisement

Better Place Forests offers an alternative final resting place

Conservation Memorial Forest to open in Ogle County along the Rock River
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new memorial forest comes to ogle county...Making it the first conservation memorial forest in the state.

Better place forests announces the expansion which leaders say will not only protect 60 acres of forest land but also provides local families who choose cremation the option to lay their loved ones to rest under a private or permanently protected tree. Online tours will begin in April while an in person opening date is still being decided.

“A Conservation Memorial Forest is a sustainable alternative to cemeteries where instead of a grave and a tombstone families choosing their final resting place as a family tree,” said Better Place Forests CEO Sandy Gibson.” That’s where they will spread the ashes of their loves ones and by choosing that tree they’re helping to purchase and permanently protect that land forever.”

